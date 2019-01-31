South Shore Line trains suspended through Friday

South Shore Line trains that service northwest Indiana will not operate Friday in the wake of the polar vortex that hit the Midwest with brutally cold temperatures.

Service was suspended after a test train encountered significant wire problems overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday, the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District said in a statement. No trains operated on Wednesday or Thursday because of the extreme cold.

Trains were initially expected to resume Friday morning, but NICTD announced Thursday afternoon that the suspension would continue through Friday. Further details were not immediately provided.