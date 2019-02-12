Metra Electric, South Shore Line trains resume after morning ice storm

Service has resumed on the Metra Electric Line and the South Shore Line servicing northwest Indiana after trains were suspended Tuesday morning because of extreme weather conditions.

Metra Electric service resumed with the 1:20 p.m. departure of outbound train 123 from Millennium Station to University Park, according to a service update from Metra. Trains will operate on a Saturday schedule for the rest of the day, with the addition of a 7 p.m. departure from Millennium Station to Blue Island.

Service on the South Shore Line was restored about noon, although trains were operating with delays, according to a statement from the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District.

Service on both lines had been suspended early Tuesday morning because of an ice storm that hit the region and disrupted the morning commute.

The Metra Electric line last experienced wire problems in late January when extreme cold suspended service on Jan. 30. A train derailment later that day caused service delays for almost two weeks.