South Shore Line’s Kids Ride Free program expanded this week

Kids will be able to ride free on all South Shore Line trains from Wednesday to Saturday. | Sun-Times Media file

Children are being offered free rides on all South Shore Line trains during the four days following the Christmas holiday.

The Kids Ride Free program allows three children aged 13 years or younger to ride free with an accompanying parent or guardian, according to an alert from the South Shore Line. From Wednesday to Saturday, the program will be expanded to include all trains and train times.

The last car of rush hour trains will still be used as quiet cars during the offer, the South Shore Line said.

To view train times and plan trips, visit the South Shore Line website.