2 wounded in South Shore shooting

Two men were wounded in a shooting Friday night in the South Shore neighborhood.

They were walking about 8:30 p.m. on a street in the 7000 block of South Harper Avenue when shots rang out, Chicago police said.

A 32-year-old was shot in his ankle and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, according to police.

The second man, 26, took himself to the same hospital with a gunshot wound to the right side of his body, police said. Both of their conditions had stabilized. No one was in custody.