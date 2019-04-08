Man critically wounded in South Shore shooting
A man was shot and critically wounded Monday in the South Shore.
The 23-year-old was sitting in a parked vehicle in the 7200 block of South Euclid when a dark-colored SUV pulled up and someone inside fired shots, Chicago police said.
He was struck in the head about 3:55 p.m., police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment.
Area Central detectives are investigating the shooting, police said. No one has been arrested.