Man critically wounded in South Shore shooting

A man was shot and critically wounded Monday in the South Shore.

The 23-year-old was sitting in a parked vehicle in the 7200 block of South Euclid when a dark-colored SUV pulled up and someone inside fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the head about 3:55 p.m., police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment.

Area Central detectives are investigating the shooting, police said. No one has been arrested.

