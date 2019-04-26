Man wounded in South Shore shooting
A man was shot and wounded Friday in the South Shore neighborhood.
The 44-year-old was walking in the 6700 block of South Merrill Avenue when someone in a black hooded sweatshirt approached him and fired shots, Chicago police said.
He was struck in the armpit about 9:40 p.m., police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition stabilized.
