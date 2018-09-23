2 wounded in South Side shooting on 75th Street

Two men were wounded in a shooting early Sunday when an altercation turned violent on the border of the Park Manor and Chatham neighborhoods on the South Side.

About 3 a.m., the two got into an “altercation” with some people in the 100 block of East 75th Street when someone pulled out a gun and opened fire, Chicago police said.

A 31-year-old was grazed in his head and a 29-year-old was shot in his left foot, police said. Their conditions were both stabilized at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Area South detectives were investigating the shooting.