South Side businesses alerted after 4 armed robberies this month: police

Police are telling businesses in the Washington Heights, West Pullman and Roseland neighborhoods on the South Side to be on alert after a recent string of armed robberies reported earlier this month.

The suspect targets small retail stores and fast-food restaurants, a community alert from Chicago police said. In each instance, the suspect enters the building, shows a handgun and demands money from the register.

The robberies took place at:

2 p.m. March 13 in the 10300 block of South Halsted Street;

8:30 p.m. March 18 in the 11700 block of South Halsted Street;

7:10 p.m. March 25 in the first block of West 103rd Street; and

7:15 p.m. March 25 in the 800 block of East 103rd Street.

Police describe the suspect as a 5-foot-8, 175-pound male between the ages of 17 and 20 wearing a black winter hat and black winter coat and armed with a handgun.

Anyone with information about the burglaries should contact Area South detectives at 312-747-8273.