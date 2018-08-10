South Side dance teacher faces sexual assault, child pornography charges

An instructor at a Stony Island Park neighborhood dance studio on the South Side has been charged with filming himself sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl multiple times over more than a year.

Maurice Fulson, 44, is charged with two felony counts of criminal sexual assault of a victim under his supervision between 13 and 17 years old, according to a statement from Chicago police. He’s also facing two felony child pornography charges.

Fulson, the owner and operator of a dance studio in the 1700 block of East 87th Street, is accused of sexually assaulting the 16-year-old girl multiple times between June 2016 and December 2017, police said. He also “recorded sex acts with the victim and stored them on electronic devices.”

The Final Phaze dance troupe’s studio is located at 1716 E. 87th St.

A representative for Final Phaze could not immediately be reached for comment Friday morning.

Fulson, who lives in West Pullman on the Far South Side, was arrested about 3:20 p.m. Wednesday, according to police. He was expected to appear in bond court on Friday.