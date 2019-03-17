Chicago’s South Side celebrates St. Patrick’s Day in Irish parade

On Sunday, revelers lined Western Avenue between 103rd Street to 115th Street for the South Side Irish Parade. The parade was one of several Chicago events marking St. Patrick’s Day weekend, including the annual dyeing of the Chicago River and the Chicago St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday.

Chicago was recently named the best city in the country to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.