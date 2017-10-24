South Side man charged with string of Near North Side burglaries

A South Side man with a lengthy criminal history has been charged with a string of burglaries on the Near North Side.

Willie Norman, 55, faces four felony counts of burglary and one felony count of possession of a controlled substance, according to Chicago Police. He also faces multiple traffic citations.

Norman committed two robberies in the 400 block of West Superior, one on Aug. 7 and another on Aug. 26, according to police. He also committed two burglaries in the 800 block of West Eastman, one on Sept. 13 and another on Oct. 21.

Norman was arrested after a routine traffic stop at 10:20 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of North Cambridge, police said. He is being investigated for more burglaries.

Police said he has 27 felony and 31 misdemeanor arrests, with a total of 12 convictions.

Norman, a Greater Grand Crossing resident, was scheduled to appear in bond court Tuesday.