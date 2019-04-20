Thieves steal parts from parked vehicles on the South Side

Chicago police are warning residents about stolen catalytic converters and other vehicle parts reported earlier this month in the Douglas area on the South Side.

In both incidents, someone stole catalytic converters, mufflers and oxygen sensors from parked vehicles in private lots, Chicago police said in a community alert.

One theft happened in the 2800 block of South King Drive between 7 p.m. April 9 and 1 p.m. April 11, police said. Another occurred in the 2900 block of South King Drive between 10:45 p.m. April 9 and 8 a.m. April 10.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8384.

