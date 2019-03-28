South Side residents warned of robberies near Red Line stations: police

Police are warning South Side residents about a series of robberies that have taken place in the Bronzeville, Fuller Park and Englewood neighborhoods this month.

In each incident, a group of two to four males, ages 15 to 23, approach the victims as they get off the CTA Red Line and demand property or take it by force, Chicago police said.

The robberies occurred at:

8:14 p.m. March 22 in the 200 block of West Garfield Boulevard;

11:40 a.m. March 22 in the 5400 block of South Wells Street; and

10:14 p.m. March 22 in the 100 block of West 33rd Street.

Police did not provide any further description of the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.