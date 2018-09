South Side shooting wounds 3, spans 2 blocks in East Chatnam

Three men were seriously wounded Friday afternoon in a shooting that spanned at least two blocks in the East Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.

At 2:58 p.m., an 18-year-old was shot in the right leg in the 8100 block of South Drexel, according to Chicago police.

Nearby, two young men between the ages of 20 and 25 were shot in the lower body, police said. All three were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

Area South detectives were investigating.