Southern Illinois state Sen. Sam McCann running for gov as third-party candidate

State Sen. Sam McCann, R-Plainview, speaking on the floor of the Illinois Senate floor at the Capitol in Springfield in 2017. | Rich Saal/The State Journal-Register, distributed by the Associated Press

With less than seven months to go before the general election, state Sen. Sam McCann said Thursday he’s joining the gubernatorial race as a “conservative party” candidate.

McCann, who has served in the Illinois Senate since 2010, offered his resignation from the Illinois Senate Republican Caucus on Thursday and Illinois Senate Republican Leader Bill Brady accepted, according to Brady spokesman Jason Gerwig.

In a lengthy announcement video, McCann says he’s running because Gov. Bruce Rauner and Chicago Democrats “have led our state down the wrong path — higher taxes, backward morals and disrespect for the rule of law.”

“I’m Sam McCann and I’m running for governor to put Illinois on the path to prosperity and promise,” McCann, R-Plainview, says in the video.

His announcement makes no mention of Democrat J.B. Pritzker, instead focusing on Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan and Illinois Senate President John Cullerton, both Chicago Democrats.

His ire is targeted mostly on Rauner, whom he accuses of “surrendering to Chicago Democrats.” And he’s also speaking to the ultra-conservatives in the state, many of whom voted for State Rep. Jeanne Ives, R-Wheaton, in the primary. Rauner defeated Ives by just three percentage points.

“Rauner’s failure at leadership has led to the progressive spread in a state that attacks our religious liberties and allows tax-funded abortion on demand,” McCann says.

The Plainview senator said he’d work to reverse HB40 — the controversial legislation Rauner signed that expands taxpayer-funded abortions. And featuring a clip of Rauner saying “Buenos dias,” McCann says “law and order have vanished in the last four years under Rauner.”

McCann says the state has become a sanctuary for illegal immigrants, and that the rights of gun owners are under attack. The state needs a governor “who will support our federal government to deport illegal immigrants,” he says.

McCann will have to get 25,000 signatures in order to get on the ballot. His running mate is Aaron Merreighn, whom he calls a veterans’ rights activist.

Rauner’s campaign on Thursday called McCann “the worst kind of political opportunist who is only running for Governor to line his own pockets.”

“Public service should not be for personal gain and Sam McCann’s new ‘campaign’ is just a thinly-veiled attempt to profit off of politics,” Rauner spokesman Will Allison said in a statement.

Pritzker in a statement said he welcomes “another voice to the race for governor.”

“Bruce Rauner is a failed governor who has done untold damage to communities throughout Illinois, and people from across the political spectrum are ready for change,” he said.