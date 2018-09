Space heater sparks fire on Near North Side

The fire started in the 800 block of North State Street. | Google Streetview

A space heater was responsible for starting a fire early Saturday on the Near North Side as a cold front moved through the Chicago area.

Firefighters responded to the fire at 1:07 a.m. in the 800 block of North State Street, according to Chicago police.

Three people were displaced from the three-story building, police said. No injuries were reported.