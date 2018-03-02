Special Olympics ‘eternal flame of hope’ monument set for Soldier Field site

An artist's rendering of The Eternal Flame of Hope monument to be located on Soldier Field's north lawn at McFetridge Drive.

Special Olympics and the Chicago Park District on Friday broke ground for a permanent “Eternal Flame of Hope” monument at Soldier Field.

In a ceremony Friday afternoon, plans were revealed for the 30-foot sculpted monument to be located at Soldier Field’s north lawn just off McFetridge Drive, on the site of the first Special Olympics Games 50 years ago.

“The Eternal Flame of Hope not only celebrates Chicago as the birthplace of the Special Olympics, it is a testament to the depth and talent of athletes who compete at the highest level every year,” Mayor Emanuel said, in a statement. “The Special Olympics will always have a home in Chicago, and we are proud to support the participating athletes who showcase to the world what it means to be an Olympian.”

Although 2018 Special Olympics USA Games will take place July 1-6 in Seattle, Washington, there are plans set for an official 50th anniversary celebration July 17-21 in Chicago, featuring athletes from across the globe. A four-mile, lakefront Torch Run featuring Special Olympics athletes and law enforcement officers is slated for July 20, which will conclude with the official lighting of the eternal flame.

Other events include the Special Olympics Unified Soccer Cup competition at Toyota Park, a Global Day of Inclusion at Soldier Field, and concerts at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island.

“The Chicago Park District is proud to have played a part in the founding of Special Olympics and to carry on the great legacy through the inclusive programming we run for children and adults with intellectual disabilities at more than 21 park locations across the city,” Chicago Park District Superintendent Mike Kelly said, in a statement. “This monument will serve as a reminder of that first event and serve as a beacon symbolizing the potential of every individual for greatness.”

The Special Olympics was founded by the late Eunice Kennedy Shriver. More than 1,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities participated in the first official summer games, a one-day event held on July 20, 1968 at Soldier Field.

More information about the Chicago celebrations, visit www.specialolympics50.org.