Squad car found vandalized with spray paint in Lake View: police

Police were searching for the vandals behind a damaged squad car found early Sunday in the Lake View neighborhood on the North Side.

At 12:19 a.m., officers discovered the passenger doors of a marked police car in the 2100 block of West Fletcher were covered with red spray paint, according to Chicago police.

There was no discernible message drawn on the car, according to a police source, just “a bunch of nonsense” letters and numbers.

No one was in custody as Area North detectives investigated.