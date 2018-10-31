2 baby squirrel monkeys born at Brookfield Zoo

One of two new baby squirrel monkeys clings to his mother at the Brookfield Zoo recently. | Jim Schulz/Chicago Zoological Society

Two squirrel monkeys were born at the Brookfield Zoo recently, and a third is on the way.

One mother, Gizmo, gave birth to a boy on Sept. 26. The second was born on Oct. 15 to mother Araceli, but there is no word yet on the sex, the zoo said. Neither monkey has been named yet.

Squirrel monkey mothers are in charge of caring for their young, but other females in the group assist in caregiving. The babies will be fully independent by the time they are a year old.

Four squirrel monkeys — Chalupa, Arlo, Taco and Basil — were born in 2017. Visitors to the zoo can see them in the zoo’s “Tropic World” exhibit.

Squirrel monkeys live in swamps, marshes and tropical forests in the upper Amazon Basin in western Brazil, eastern Peru and Bolivia. Though the population of squirrel monkeys is healthy, it has decreased due to hunting, habitat loss and being captured for the pet trade.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.