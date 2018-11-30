St. Charles police investigate death of man found in woods

St. Charles police were investigating the death of a man found in the woods Tuesday in the western suburb.

Police began looking for the man after his employer reported that he missed work and they were concerned for his well-being, St. Charles police said in a statement.

The man was believed to be homeless and living out of a tent in the woods near Oak and West Main streets, police said.

Neil Scroggin, 45, was found in the woods in the 2600 block of Oak Street and pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The Kane County coroner’s office and St. Charles police were investigating the cause of death.

Police said an autopsy and preliminary investigation did not indicate foul play.

Anyone with information about Scroggin was asked to call police at (630) 433-3827.

The Kane County coroner’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.