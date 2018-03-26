St. Charles man gets 17 years for beating, shooting at wife

A St. Charles man was sentenced to prison Friday for beating and shooting at his wife during an argument in 2016 in the western suburb.

Scott J. Turyna, 67, was sentenced to 17 years in prison for aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated domestic battery and reckless discharge of a firearm, according to Kane County State’s Attorney office.

On the evening of May 3, 2016, Turyna was arguing with his wife about money in the 400 bock of Hunt Drive, St. Charles police said. He threatened to kill her and moved “aggressively” toward her.

When she went to pick up a phone, Turyna began to punch her face and body, and then he slammed her head to the floor multiple times, prosecutors said. As Turyna reached into a kitchen cabinet to grab a .38 caliber revolver, his wife escaped through the garage.

Two neighbors walking their dog saw her roll out from under the opening garage door with “obvious injuries” and helped her up, police said. As they helped her walk away from the house, Turyna came outside and told them his wife had fallen down. When they continued to walk away, Turyna followed them and began shooting in their direction with the gun.

At that moment, one of the neighbors ran toward Turyna, knocked gun to the ground and detained him until police arrived, prosecutors said.

Officers recovered the revolver, which had five spent shell casings inside, police said. One bullet had gone through the siding of a nearby home in the 500 block of Steeplechase Road, but no one was hit.

Turyna was sentenced to 12 years for the aggravated discharge offense, five years for aggravated domestic battery charge and two years on the reckless discharge of a firearm charge, prosecutors said. The 12- and five-year terms will be served consecutively, while the two-year charge will be served concurrently.

Turyna must serve at least 85 percent of his sentence to be eligible for parole, prosecutors said. As a convicted felon, he will be prohibited from possessing firearms.