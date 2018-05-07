Stabbing near Racine station disrupts service on CTA Blue Line

CTA Blue Line service was temporarily disrupted Monday morning after a person was stabbed near the Racine station on the Near West Side.

Blue Line trains were experiencing delays because of police activity as of 7:47 a.m. and were only boarding on the O’Hare-bound platform at the station, 430 S. Racine, according to a service alert from the CTA.

A person was stabbed “on or near” the Blue Line near Racine, according to Chicago Police. The person was taken to Stroger Hospital with superficial injuries.

Blue Line service resumed with residual delays shortly after 8 a.m., according to the CTA.