‘Comic warrior’ Ralphie May dead at 45

Ralphie May performs at the 2015 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn. A spokeswoman for Ralphie May says the comedian has died at age 45. (Photo by John Davisson/Invision/AP, File)

Comedian Ralphie May died Friday at the age of 45, drawing an outpouring of tributes from fellow stand-up comics, who remembered him as a “funny man,” a “sweetheart of a guy” and a “comic warrior.”

“Wow …. I was just told that Ralphie May passed,” Kevin Hart tweeted. “I’m truly saddened by this. He was a good dude. Heaven just got another funny angel RIP man.”

The Chattanooga, Tennessee-born comic’s death was reported on his Facebook page.

“We are heartbroken to announce the untimely death of our friend, Ralphie May,” the post read. “Ralphie had been battling pneumonia and had cancelled a handful of dates over the last month in an effort to recover. Earlier this morning at a private residence in Las Vegas his body was discovered, cause of death is cardiac arrest.”

Word of the popular comedian’s death drew tributes from all sides of the comedy world.

“Oh man fellow comedian and friend Ralphie May just died,” tweeted Larry the Cable Guy. “So crazy. RIP Ralphie. You my friend were one of the nicest and kindest out there.”

Comedian Marc Maron tweeted: “Damn. RIP Ralphie May. Comic warrior.”

May got his big break on “Last Comic Standing” in 2003, and quickly became a regular featured comic on Comedy Central. He was known for his non-stop touring and was the resident comedian at Harrah’s Las Vegas.

He won the Casino Comedian of the Year at the Global Gaming Expo, according to his Facebook page.

“As his manager and his friend, I will miss his laugh, his generosity to fellow comedians, his trademark orneriness, and his enormous love of life,” his manager, Judi Marmel, told TMZ. “He left us entirely too soon — and we can only wonder where his comedy might have taken all of us. We send our love to his family, his fans, and all the comics who shared stages with him across the country.”

Wow….I was just told that Ralphie May passed. I'm truly saddened by this. He was a good dude. Heaven just got another funny angel RIP man — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) October 6, 2017

So sad to hear about Ralphie. Sweet guy. He loved doing stand up and loved comedians. #RIPRalphieMay — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) October 6, 2017

Oh NO. Ralphie May, comedian. RIP. As much fun to hang out with as he was to watch. GODDAMIT. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) October 6, 2017

Whoa… man.. this sucks. Ralphie was a good guy & a very funny person. Condolences to his family & fans. https://t.co/M9s6bneAeA — Dane Cook (@DaneCook) October 6, 2017

R.I.P. @Ralphie_May One of the nicest I’ve met in this business. — Nick Di Paolo (@NickDiPaolo) October 6, 2017

Ralphie May. Dammit. You were a funny and sweet mofo man. Rest In Peace. — bob saget (@bobsaget) October 6, 2017

It was a fun summer with you n biscuit. Safe next gig. Miss the shit out of you already. Xoxo n #RIP @Ralphie_May pic.twitter.com/MMmvlQjnA9 — Kathleen Madigan (@kathleenmadigan) October 6, 2017

Shit man, I may end up literally the last comic standin' and whatnot. Farewell, Ralphie May. pic.twitter.com/hYiJcE2kb4 — George Wallace (@MrGeorgeWallace) October 6, 2017

I'm at a loss for words to hear about the passing of comedian Ralfie May. He was a friend to many and a father of 2 beautiful children. RIP😞 pic.twitter.com/nGsq63xN0c — Gabriel Iglesias (@fluffyguy) October 6, 2017

Really sad to hear the news that @Ralphie_May died. Always funny and a really sweet guy. — jim jefferies (@jimjefferies) October 6, 2017

RIP Ralphie May. Another comedian gone. Lost a lot of great comics this year. — Gary Owen (@garyowencomedy) October 6, 2017

Ralphie May RIP funny man. We shared good talks & good laughs . See you on the other side kid — Jim Breuer (@JimBreuer) October 6, 2017

Damn. RIP Ralphie May. Comic warrior. — marc maron (@marcmaron) October 6, 2017

Oh man fellow comedian and friend Ralphie May just died. So crazy. RIP Ralphie. You my friend were one of the nicest and kindest out there. — Larry The Cable Guy (@GitRDoneLarry) October 6, 2017

Ralphie May was a sweetheart of a guy and I’m going to miss him. https://t.co/OQE9kThpPo — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) October 6, 2017

I love you @Ralphie_May rest in paradise my friend. Thank you for giving me my first break in hollywood. — Jo Koy (@Jokoy) October 6, 2017