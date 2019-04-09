Stun gun used in attempted sexual assault of realtor in Tinley Park

A man has been charged with attacking a realtor with a stun gun in an attempt to sexually assault her Sunday during an open house in southwest suburban Tinley Park.

The woman was showing a house at 2:02 p.m. in the 6800 block of West 181st Street when she felt Stanley Keller use a stun gun on her from behind, according to Tinley Park Police Chief Matthew Walsh. She ran out of the house and called police.

Walsh said the woman was startled by the attack but was not injured or incapacitated by the stun gun.

When officers arrived, they found Keller, 50, standing near his vehicle and took him into custody, Walsh said. He had an opened, unused condom with him when he was arrested, and the stun gun was found on the floor of the vehicle.

Walsh said the evidence indicated that Keller, who lives in Hazel Crest, was planning to sexually assault the woman.

“I think if the stun would have worked, then there certainly would have been an attempt,” Walsh said.

Keller is charged with one felony count each of attempted aggravated criminal sexual assault, aggravated battery and possession of a weapon by a felon, according to Cook County court records.

Judge John J. Mahoney ordered Keller held on $1 million bail during a hearing Monday at the Bridgeview Courthouse, according to court records. His next court date was set for April 15.

