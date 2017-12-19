State court favors city in dispute over food-truck rules

Food trucks parked on Wacker Dr. between Monroe St. and Adams St. at lunch hour. | Rich Hein/Sun-Times

A state appeals court panel has unanimously rejected a lawsuit that challenged the city of Chicago’s five-year-old ordinance regulating food trucks.

In a unanimous ruling issued Monday, the three judges of the 1st District Appellate Court of Illinois decided they had no reason to strike down the ordinance that Mayor Rahm Emanuel proposed and aldermen approved in 2012.

The rules, which are highly unpopular with food truck owners, restrict the trucks from operating within 200 feet of restaurants.

“The city has a critical interest in maintaining a thriving food service industry of which brick-and-mortar establishments are an essential part,” wrote appeals court Justice Sheldon A. Harris. “The 200-foot exclusion represents a rational means of ensuring the general welfare of the city and is neither arbitrary nor unreasonable.”

A 2016 investigation by the Chicago Sun-Times and ABC7 Chicago found food trucks were frequently breaking the city rules without consequence because enforcement by the Emanuel administration was lax.

Emanuel responded to the reports by ordering a crackdown on food trucks, saying, “There’s a breakdown in the system.” City officials then issued a flurry of expensive tickets to trucks violating the ordinance.

Food-truck interests filed the suit against the city just two weeks after passage of the ordinance. The suit also challenged the requirement that the trucks be equipped with Global Positioning System tracking devices.

But a Cook County judge sided with the city a year ago.

The plaintiff in the case — the owner of a food truck that went out of business — appealed the ruling.

Read the entire case here:

http://www.illinoiscourts.gov/Opinions/AppellateCourt/2017/1stDistrict/1163390.pdf