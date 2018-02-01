Top career US diplomat to step down in blow to State Dept.

WASHINGTON — The top career U.S. diplomat is stepping down, dealing a blow to the State Department as the Trump administration confronts numerous international challenges.

The State Department’s third-ranking official Tom Shannon told agency staffers Thursday that he will retire as soon as a successor for his Senate-confirmed post is chosen and ready to assume the job. Shannon is a 35-year veteran of the U.S. Foreign Service and had been the most senior department official to remain in his job after the transition from the Obama to the Trump administration last year.

Shannon said he was retiring for personal and not political reasons, although his departure sends a shockwave through the department and the foreign policy community.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said he had asked Shannon to stay on.