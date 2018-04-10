State Farm selling headquarters building in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — State Farm says the insurance company plans on selling its 89-year-old original headquarters building in downtown Bloomington.

The company made the announcement Monday after State Farm officials met with representatives from the central Illinois city to discuss marketing the property. The brown brick building has about 200,000 square feet and large red letters at the top spelling out “State Farm Insurance.” The McLean County assessor says its value is just under $9 million.

The (Bloomington) Pantagraph reports State Farm moved the last 150 employees from the building at the end of January to other Bloomington facilities. The building once was home to as many as 900 workers. Company officials say the building isn’t conducive to its new collaborative workplace model.

State Farm spokesman Jim Camoriano says the company has about 15,000 employees based in Bloomington.