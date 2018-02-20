State police: Driver found dead in submerged car after rollover crash in Peotone

A driver was found dead in a submerged car Tuesday morning in south suburban Peotone.

The 2007 Toyota Yaris was found rolled over and submerged in a ditch or waterway at 5:19 a.m. along southbound Illinois Route 45 south of Barr Road, according to Illinois State Police.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said. The driver’s identity is being withheld pending identification and notification of family.

The crash remained under investigation and further details were not immediately available, according to state police.