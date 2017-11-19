State police find woman not breathing, save her by performing CPR

Two Illinois State Police officers rescued a woman this month on Interstate 294 in the southwest suburbs.

They found the 52-year-old woman sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle on Nov. 7 on northbound I-294 near Justice, according to state police. She was very pale, limp, not breathing and without a pulse.

The officers performed CPR and used a defibrillator until emergency personnel arrived on the scene, state police said. She was taken to LaGrange Memorial Hospital in LaGrange, where her condition was stabilized and she started breathing on her own.

“It is an honor to know that their actions helped provide a family to have the opportunity to be with a loved one during this holiday season,” said state police District 15 Cmmdr. Capt. Robert Meeder.