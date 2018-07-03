State police investigating body found on I-57 near University Park

Illinois State Police were investigating after the body of an 18-year-old woman was found Monday evening on the side of Interstate 57 near south suburban University Park.

Officers responded about 4:40 p.m. to a call of a body on the side of the road on I-57 near milepost 337, state police said.

The body was identified as Lonausha Brown, of Sauk Village, state polcie said. The Will County Coroner’s Office was conducting an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of her death.

State police were conducting a death investigation.