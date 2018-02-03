State police target crime on expressways with Operation Ryan’s Hope

Illinois State Police on Friday announced the results of Operation Ryan’s Hope, a program that ran from Jan. 26 through Sunday morning on Chicago area expressways.

Troopers from the state police Chicago district and district 15 participated in the program, which aims to decrease criminal activity on the expressways, according to Illinois State Police.

During the program, troopers arrested 14 drivers for being under the influence, made one arrest for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and made an additional 13 arrests for warrants and criminal activity, police said.

Troopers also issued more than 630 written warnings and citations, conducted 36 motor carrier safety inspections, completed 89 crash reports and removed two guns from the expressways, police said.

The program, named after the Dan Ryan Expressway, was launched in 2015.

“The safety of the public on the Chicago area expressways is of the utmost importance,” said Leo P. Schmitz, director of the state police, in a statement Friday, “Ryan’s Hope is just one part of the ongoing initiatives the ISP utilizes in our dedicated efforts to keep our expressways safe.”