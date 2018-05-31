State Rep. Lou Lang accused of harassing Springfield activist

SPRINGFIELD — An activist who has worked in Springfield is accusing State Rep. Lou Lang, D-Skokie, of repeatedly harassing, intimidating and humiliating her over the years.

The allegations from Maryann Loncar came at a news conference Thursday, the day after Lang helped pass the Equal Rights Amendment in the Illinois House.

At the news conference, Loncar stood beside Denise Rotheimer, a victim rights advocate whose accusations helped unseat a veteran Chicago senator, and State Rep. Jeanne Ives, R-Wheaton.

“I was harassed. I was intimidated. I was humiliated …” Loncar said of Lang, the House deputy majority leader.

According to a handout at Loncar’s news conference, she alleges Lang told Loncar’s ex-husband “I can help you bury her if you want.” She also alleges he put his hand on her “lower back below underwear” and said, “Does your husband know how lucky he is to have a wife like you?”

“When they call your ex-husband and tell you they’re going to bury you, that’s not politics. That’s not hardball. That’s direct retaliation,” Loncar said.

Loncar alleges Lang told her “You aren’t allowed back here.” She says she felt isolated, discredited and blackballed from Springfield.

Loncar contended most of the behavior happened at Lincoln Lounge and the Globe Tavern in Springfield.

The allegations come a day after the Illinois House finally passed the Equal Rights Amendment, an effort led by Lang.

“This is a leader who very hypocritically sponsored the Equal Rights Amendment yesterday and yet is known to be a bully to many members, both in his actions and his words and his tone,” Ives said.

On Thursday, the Illinois Senate planned to debate an omnibus sexual harassment measure. The House also planned to take up the bill later Thursday — the last day of the legislative session.

Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan has has to defend the state Democratic party’s handling of sexual harassment for months.

In February, Alaina Hampton, a former campaign consultant, outlined accusations against Madigan aide Kevin Quinn — a younger brother of Ald. Marty Quinn (13th) — claiming he sent her barrages of unwanted text messages and phone calls in pursuit of a romantic and sexual relationship. Hampton has since filed a federal lawsuit against the powerful Illinois House speaker’s political committee and the state Democratic party, over the “severe and persistent sexual harassment” that she suffered and says went ignored for nearly a year despite her complaints.

Since then another Madigan aide, lobbyist Shaw Decremer, was also fired over allegations of “​inappropriate behavior” toward a candidate and staff during the 2016 election.

State Rep. Cassidy Kelly Cassidy, who worked part-time for the Cook County Sheriff’s office, went public last week with allegations that she endured retaliation — with an employment check-in from Madigan’s chief of staff Tim Mapes just days after she criticized the longtime speaker’s response of sexual harassment complaints. Cassidy also said state Rep. Bob Rita, a longtime Madigan ally, questioned how she could oppose a bill supported by her “boss,” Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart. The sheriff’s office said Cassidy resigned because she opposed a bill the sheriff’s office had been strongly pushing — a measure that would place inmates on the sex offender registry upon release if they expose themselves or masturbate in front of female staffers more than two times.

And Madigan wrote in a letter to Cassidy that he didn’t take actions to “interfere” with her employment — saying he also didn’t direct anyone else to do so. He also vowed to cooperate fully with any probe conducted by Legislative Inspector General Julie Porter.

Madigan has come under fire for his handling of the complaints, but he has resisted increasing calls from some Democrats that he step down as state party chairman. At a Springfield news conference in February, Madigan said that his office has been there for potential harassment victims and has handled cases “according to protocol.”

“I’m not resigning. I’m moving forward,” he said. “I’m working with this particular issue, and we’re going to work our way through it.”