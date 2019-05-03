State Rep. Steven Reick arrested on downstate DUI charge

A state representative for the northwest suburban Woodstock area was arrested on a DUI charge Thursday in Springfield.

State Rep. Steven E. Reick was arrested at 12:06 a.m. after a state police officer saw him driving a truck 17 mph over the speed limit and turning into a Burger King parking lot without signaling near Grand Avenue and Eastdale Drive in Springfield, according to a booking report from the Sangamon County sheriff’s office.

He was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, according to the sheriff’s office and Illinois State Police.

Reick told the arresting officer that he’d been drinking wine earlier in the evening, according to the report. A breath test showed his blood alcohol content at 0.146 percent, more than the legal limit of 0.08 percent.

His bail was set at $3,000, and he has since posted bond and been released, state police said.

Reick represents the state’s 63rd District, located near Woodstock along the Wisconsin border.