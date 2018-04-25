State Senate outlaws teen smoking, sends bill raising tobacco age to 21 to House

An unidentified 15-year-old girl, who said she has been smoking since she was 13, smokes a cigarette during lunch break in front of her high school in Brookline, Mass. in 2000. (AP File Photo/Angela Rowlings)

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Senate has voted to raise the smoking age from 18 to 21.

The Senate voted 35-20 Wednesday to ban under-21 sales of tobacco or tobacco related products. The ban includes any nicotine-based products such as e-cigarettes or vaping materials.

Sen. Julie Morrison is the sponsor of the plan. The Deerfield Democrat says the risk of smoking addiction is more likely the younger a smoker is.

Sen. Kyle McCarter opposed the plan. The Republican from Lebanon in southern Illinois says that if 18-year-olds can join the military, they have the right to smoke a cigarette.

Five states and 14 Illinois cities and counties, including Chicago, have already adopted local ordinances setting the age at 21.

The bill now goes to the House