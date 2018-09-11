State Street Bridge to close for balancing, brake work overnight

The State Street Bridge over the Chicago River will close for balancing Tuesday night in the Loop.

The bridge will close at 10 p.m. to allow crews to perform brake work and balancing in preparation for the fall boat run, according to a statement from the Chicago Department of Transportation. It will reopen by 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Drivers hearing north on State during the closure should turn west on Wacker, take Dearborn north over the river and take Kinzie east to get back to State, CDOT said. Southbound motorists should go west on Kinzie, take Clark south over the river and turn east on Wacker to get back to State.