State Street Bridge to close for maintenance Friday morning

The State Street Bridge over the Chicago River will be closed for more than six hours while crews perform maintenance work on Friday.

State Street will close between Wacker and Kinzie at 9 a.m. following Friday’s morning rush, according to a statement from the Chicago Department of Transportation. The closure will last until 3:30 p.m.

Posted detours will reroute northbound State Street traffic via Wacker, Dearborn and Kinzie, CDPT said. Southbound traffic will be rerouted via Kinzie, Clark and Wacker.

The maintenance work was initially scheduled for Thursday morning but was postponed because of weather conditions.