State Street Bridge to close for testing Thursday

The State Street Bridge over the Chicago River in the Loop will be closed for testing Thursday morning ahead of the upcoming boating season.

The bridge will be closed from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for testing and balancing, according to a statement from the Chicago Department of Transportation.

Northbound State traffic will be rerouted over the river via Wacker, Dearborn and Kinzie, while southbound traffic will be rerouted along Kinzie, Clark and Wacker, CDOT said.