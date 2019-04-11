State Street Bridge to close for testing

The State Street Bridge over the Chicago River will close for testing Thursday ahead of the spring boating season.

The bridge will close from 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., according to a statement from the Chicago Department of Transportation.

Drivers heading northbound on State will be detoured west on Wacker Drive, north on Dearborn Street and east on Kinzie Street before returning to State, CDOT said. Those traveling southbound on State will turn west on Kinzie, south on Clark Street and east on Wacker before returning to State.

The closure is part of the annual bridge testings before the spring boating season.