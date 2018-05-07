State suspends license of doctor accused of groping maternity patients

State regulators have suspended the license of an anesthesiologist accused of groping the breasts of women in the maternity ward of a Northwest Side hospital.

At least three women complained that Dr. Narayanarao Ravishankar fondled them, according to records from the state Department of Financial and Professional Regulation. The move by state regulators comes roughly six months after a woman, identified in a notice from the state as “H.W.” complained in November that Ravishankar touched and massaged her breasts after giving her an anesthetic — which would have numbed her below the waist — before she had surgery after giving birth.

Hospital officials suspended Ravishankar’s clinical privileges and terminated his contract a day after the woman made her complaint, and made state officials aware of two other complaints against Ravishankar, including one by a woman identified as “J.H.”, who claimed Ravishankar fondled her breasts while administering an epidural before she gave birth in 2012. J.H. also a reported the inappropriate touching to the Chicago Police.

Dr. Ravishankar did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the Chicago Sun-Times. Norwegian American Hospital spokeswoman said that the hospital had recently hired a new anesthesiology group, and that Ravishankar had not worked at the hospital since 2017.

The suspension is temporary, pending a hearing on the allegations before the state Medical Disciplinary Board, which could result in permanent suspension of his license.