State trooper hit by semi in Collinsville is 14th struck by vehicle this year

An Illinois State Police trooper was hit by a semi Wednesday night in downstate Collinsville, making him the 14th trooper hit this year.

The trooper was hit at 10:54 p.m. while he was directing traffic after an earlier crash on northbound I-55 near milepost 9.4 in Collinsville, according to a statement from state police.

Collinsville is located about 15 miles east of St. Louis, Missouri.

The initial crash that police were investigating happened at 10:29 p.m. when a vehicle left the roadway and hit a light pole, causing the pole to fall across the lanes of traffic, state police said. Two squad cars were stopped near the crash site to stop and redirect traffic around the pole.

The trooper who was hit had stopped his squad car further back from the crash scene to slow down approaching traffic, according to state police. He was outside his squad car when both he and the car were hit by the passing truck.

The trooper was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, but has been stabilized, state police said.

Authorities referred to the crash as a violation of “Scott’s Law,” which mandates drivers to move over and slow down for emergency vehicles, but it was not immediately clear whether the truck’s driver was arrested, cited or charged.

At least 13 other on-duty troopers have been struck by vehicles since the start of the year, including a trooper who was rear-ended by an alleged drunk driver Sunday night in Joliet, state police said.

On Jan. 12, Trooper Christopher Lambert was struck and killed on I-294 when he stopped to help at a three-car crash in the north suburbs.