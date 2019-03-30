State Trooper killed in Green Oaks is 2nd to die in crash this week

Another Illinois State Trooper was killed in a crash Saturday morning in north suburban Green Oaks.

Trooper Gerald Ellis, 36, was on duty in his squad car about 3:25 a.m. on Interstate 94 when a vehicle traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes struck him head on, Illinois State Police said in a statement. He was headed home for the night, state police said.

Ellis, an 11-year veteran of District 15 in Downers Grove, was taken to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville and pronounced dead at 4:04 a.m.

The accident is the third trooper death this year, and comes just two days after Trooper Brooke Jones-Story, 34, was struck and killed by a semitrailer Thursday near Rockford.

“While the men and women of the Illinois State Police are still grieving our recent loss, it is with profound heartache and unfathomable sadness that we inform you of the death of another fallen trooper, Trooper Gerald Ellis,” state police Acting Director Brendan Kelly said in a statement. “Trooper Ellis laid down his life while protecting the citizens of this state.”

Ellis is the third trooper to die in an accident this year, and the 16th trooper to be hit.

Kelly met with Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday to discuss the spike in crashes involving troopers, urging the public to drive cautiously around emergency vehicles.

“This year is frankly unprecedented when looking at all statistics,” Kelly said. This is a new level of disregard that we’re seeing by some driving members of the public.”

On Jan. 12, Trooper Christopher Lambert was killed after being hit by a car on I-294 while stopped to help a three-car crash in north suburban Glenview. 61-year-old Scott Larsen of Wisconsin was charged with reckless homicide of an officer and two counts of reckless homicide involving Scott’s Law, which says that drivers must move over and slow down for emergency vehicles.

State police did not immediately announce charges for the drivers in the deaths of Ellis or Jones-Story.