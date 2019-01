State trooper struck by vehicle on I-294

An Illinois state trooper was hit by a vehicle and injured Saturday evening on a tollroad in the north suburbs.

The trooper was on the scene of a traffic crash on I-294 at milepost 49, near Willow Road in Northbrook, when he was struck by a vehicle, Illinois State Police said in a statement.

The left two lanes of the roadway were blocked by emergency responders, police said.

Additional information was not released.