Convictions vacated for 15 framed by corrupt cop Ronald Watts

Attorney Josh Tepfer talks to reporters after a judge vacated convictions of 15 men whose cases were tied to corrupt cop Ronald Watts. | Andy Grimm/Sun-Times

At a brief but momentous hearing Thursday, a judge vacated felony convictions for 15 defendant who claimed they were framed by disgraced Chicago Police Sgt. Ronald Watts, a landmark move by the State’s Attorney’s Office tossing aside a string of cases tainted by police misconduct.

With 10 of the defendants standing in the courtroom, Judge LeRoy K. Martin approved a motion by prosecutors to throw out a total of 18 cases against 15 men who were arrested by Watts and members of a tactical team that operated in the Ida B. Wells housing projects.

After the hearing, attorney Joshua Tepfer said the move by State’s Attorney Kim Foxx marked the first “mass exoneration” in the history Cook County.

“It’s an extraordinary sign of what’s going on in this county and this city to have a … a crucial law enforcement entity take this step and overturn all these convictions in recognition of a systemic problem of police corruption.”

Mark Rotert, head of State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s Conviction Integrity Unit, said the office could not stand behind the cases after reviewing claims brought by the 15 defendants that Watts and his fellow officers planted evidence and filed false reports.

“In these cases, we concluded, unfortunately, that police were not being truthful and we could not have confidence in the integrity of their reports and their testimony,” Rotert said. “So in good conscience, we could not see these convictions stand.”

Tepfer and lawyers a petition he filed in September.

“We are extraordinarily grateful to the State’s Attorney’s Office, and obviously we have no objection,” Tepfer told the judge.

The decision by the state’s attorney to toss the convictions was first reported by Sun-Times columnist Michael Sneed.

Lawyers for the University of Chicago’s Exoneration Project in April had filed a petition to throw out convictions in 18 cases brought against the 15 defendants, mostly drug charges in which they claim they were shaken down by corrupt cop Ronald Watts and officers under his command. Watts and fellow officer Kallatt Mohammad in 2013 pleaded guilty to stealing $5,200 from an FBI informant.

The hearing, coincidentally, came during a whirlwind 72-hour span that had seen two men released from prison after spending decades in prison based on claims they had been framed by other Chicago Police officers.

Tuesday, prosecutors dropped their case against Arthur Brown, who had spent 29 years in prison for a deadly 1988 arson fire, and Wednesday, Jose Maysonet walked out of the Cook County Jail after spending 27 years jailed for a 1990 double-murder. The State’s Attorney’s Office said they were troubled by discrepancies in the evidence in Brown’s case. Prosecutors said they were unable to move forward with their case against Maysonet after five CPD officers refused to testify under oath about allegations Maysonet was beaten into confessing.

State’s Attorney Kim Foxx, who won election last year running on a reform platform, had said earlier this year her office was reviewing cases handled by Watts team.

Since filing his petition in April, Tepfer said he has been contacted by dozens of others who have made similar allegations against Watts. Tepfer has estimated hundreds of cases handled by Watts and officers who reported to him, are bogus. Watts and his subordinate officers routinely hung felony cases on residents of the complex as retribution against those who resisted when he demanded cash, or if they filed complaints against him. Watts’ officers would plant drugs and falsify reports to make the charges stick, Tepfer said.

Tepfer and other civil rights lawyers had pressed Foxx’s predecessor, Anita Alvarez, to appoint a “special master” to consider clearing defendants in possibly hundreds of arrests made by Watts and officers who worked in his unit.