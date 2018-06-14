Steve Scalise back in the game

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise has had nine surgeries since the shooting at a congressional baseball practice and still walks with crutches or a cane. | AP file photo

WASHINGTON — Look for Steve Scalise to be wearing a U.S. Capitol Police ball cap at Thursday night’s annual congressional baseball game.

The cap is in honor of the two officers who returned fire after the Republican congressman from Louisiana and four others were shot at a GOP practice a year ago in Alexandria, Virginia.

Scalise was gravely wounded from the shooting. He’s had nine surgeries and still walks with crutches or a cane.

The third-ranking House Republican leader tells Fox News said that while he still has physical limitations, he’ll be starting at second base for the game at National Park.

The 52-year-old lawmaker jokes that “tells you how bad the talent level is.” He says he “can field balls and still make the throw at first.”

Scalise says President Donald Trump called him Wednesday to wish him well.