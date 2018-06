Man, 21, killed in two-vehicle crash on Stevenson Expressway at Harlem

A man was killed in a crash Tuesday morning on the Stevenson Expressway near west suburban Stickney.

About 10:30 a.m., the 21-year-old was driving south on Interstate 55 in a rental van when he struck a semitrailer near the Harlem Avenue off-ramp, according to Illinois State Police.

He was killed in the crash, state police said. No one else was in his vehicle and no other injuries were reported.

Lanes had been cleared of the crash by Tuesday afternoon, but traffic delays continued.