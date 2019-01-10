Police: Armed robber lures Lawndale victims with fake game console sales

Police are looking for a man who robbed two people while pretending he was selling game consoles within two weeks in the same West Side block.

A man in his late teens or early 20s would ask to meet potential buyers in the 1200 block of South Kolin. Once there, he’d point a handgun and snatch their property, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The first incident happened about 8 p.m. on Dec. 23, the second about 7:21 p.m. on Tuesday, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.