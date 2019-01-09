DePaul student kidnapped near campus, robbed at gunpoint and later released: cops

A DePaul University student was kidnapped Tuesday night near the school’s campus in the Lincoln Park neighborhood. He was taken to an abandoned house, robbed at gunpoint and then released by his captors, according to Chicago police.

The 19-year-old man was walking in an alley behind a McDonald’s in the 900 Block of West Montana Street when two males and a female pulled up to him in a black vehicle and showed a gun about 8 p.m., according to police and an alert sent out by DePaul Public Safety officials early Wednesday.

The group drove the student to an abandoned house in the 4200 block of West Wilcox Street in West Garfield Park and demanded money, police said.

One of the robbers took his debit card and went to a nearby ATM where he withdrew an unknown amount of cash before giving the card back, police said.

The robbers then took his cell phone and ID and told him to run away. The student ran a few blocks until he found a security guard in the 400 block of South Pulaski Road and called 911, police said.

The man was not injured.

The university’s public safety department learned of the kidnapping about 2:45 a.m. and alerted students by email about 3:30 a.m.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact police or DePaul public safety at (773) 325-7777.

Area North detectives are investigating.