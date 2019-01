Man shot in Park Manor

A man was wounded in a shooting Friday morning in the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side.

About 11:24 a.m., a group of males approached the 19-year-old in the 7100 block of South Wabash and someone fired shots, according to Chicago police.

The man was shot in the back and left arm, police said. He is being treated at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Area Central detectives are investigating.