Trade worries sink US stocks; China pork duty hits Tyson

U.S. stocks are skidding Monday after China raised import duties on U.S. pork, apples and other products. | AP Photo

NEW YORK — U.S. stocks are tumbling Monday after China raised import duties on U.S. pork, apples and other products. Tyson Foods is among the biggest losers on Wall Street. Investors are also dumping some of their recent favorites, including retailers like Amazon and technology companies such as Microsoft.

Health insurer Humana is jumping on continued reports Walmart might buy the company or announce a new partnership with it.

KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor’s 500 index skidded 58 points, or 2.2 percent, to 2,582 as of 11:38 a.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average lost 442 points, or 1.8 percent, to 23,660. The Nasdaq composite slumped 190 points, or 2.7 percent, to 6,872. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks fell 30 points, or 2 percent, to 1,498.

U.S. markets were closed Friday for the Good Friday holiday. Before that, the S&P 500 rose 2 percent last week in choppy trading. The benchmark index lost 1.2 percent in the first quarter of 2018 following nine straight quarters of gains.

TRADE FEARS: China raised import duties on a $3 billion list of U.S. goods in response to a new U.S. tariffs on imported steel and aluminum. Meat producer Tyson Foods slumped $4.02, or 5.5 percent, to $69.17 while Hormel lost 70 cents, or 2.1 percent, to $33.62.

A bigger dispute looms over Trump’s approval of possible higher duties on Chinese goods. Investors are worried that increasing tensions over trade could slow down global commerce and hurt corporate profits. China’s latest step is just one point of contention between China and Washington, Europe and Japan over a state-led economic model they complain hampers market access, protects Chinese companies and subsidizes exports in violation of Beijing’s free-trade commitments. Meanwhile the U.S., Canada and Mexico continue to hold talks about potential changes to NAFTA.

The price of gold climbed 1.1 percent to$1,341.70 an ounce and silver jumped 2.1 percent to $16.61 an ounce as some investors took money out of stocks and looked for safer investments.

WALMART GOES SHOPPING? Health insurer Humana rose following continued reports Walmart could buy the company or create a new partnership with it. The Wall Street Journal reported on the possible deal last week. Humana is a major provider of Medicare Advantage coverage for people age 65 and older. Humana gained $13.08, or 5.2 percent, to $282.73 and Walmart slid $2.86, or 3.2 percent, to $86.11.

Walmart has declined to comment on what would be just the latest major deal in health care: drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager CVS agreed to buy health insurer Aetna for $69 billion, while another insurer, Cigna, agreed to pay $52 billion for pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts this month.