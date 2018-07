Stolen minivan set on fire in the Loop

Police were investigating a suspected arson early Tuesday in the Loop.

Officers responded to reports of a vehicle on fire and found a 2015 Ford minivan that had been reported stolen ablaze at 12:08 a.m. in the 300 block of North Michigan, Chicago Police said.

No one was in the vehicle at the time of the fire, police said.

Police were conducting an arson investigation. No further information was available.